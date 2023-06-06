Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] Stock trading around $30.35 per share: What’s Next?

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] price surged by 6.27 percent to reach at $1.79. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Option Care Health Reiterates Value Creation Opportunity of its Previously Announced Definitive Merger Agreement with Amedisys.

Issues Statement in Light of Amedisys’ Disclosure of Unsolicited Proposal from Optum.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH) today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus in connection with its proposed merger with Amedisys, Inc. (“Amedisys”). In light of Amedisys’ disclosure of an unsolicited proposal from Optum, Option Care Health issued the following statement reiterating its belief in the near- and long-term value creation opportunities Option Care Health’s transaction with Amedisys is expected to deliver to stockholders of both companies:.

A sum of 15831381 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Option Care Health Inc. shares reached a high of $31.00 and dropped to a low of $29.44 until finishing in the latest session at $30.35.

The one-year OPCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.39. The average equity rating for OPCH stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPCH shares is $36.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

OPCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, OPCH shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.06, while it was recorded at 28.29 for the last single week of trading, and 30.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Option Care Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.09 and a Gross Margin at +20.44. Option Care Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.82.

Return on Total Capital for OPCH is now 9.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.33. Additionally, OPCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] managed to generate an average of $26,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

OPCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] Insider Position Details