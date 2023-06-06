Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell -23.64% so far this year. What now?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.88%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novavax Announces Agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to Include Matrix-M™ Adjuvant as Potential Component in Vaccine Research.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, has signed a three-year agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to provide its adjuvant for use in preclinical vaccine research.

“We are excited to partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to include our unique technology in their public health-focused vaccine research efforts,” said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “Our Matrix-M™ adjuvant is proven to enhance and broaden the immune system response when included in vaccines and is already a key component of COVID and malaria vaccines on the market today. We look forward to partnering more broadly with a variety of organizations so that our technology can benefit vaccine development across many disease areas.”.

Over the last 12 months, NVAX stock dropped by -85.37%. The one-year Novavax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.32. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $686.40 million, with 86.16 million shares outstanding and 78.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, NVAX stock reached a trading volume of 5550963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.88. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 14.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details