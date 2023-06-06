National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] Revenue clocked in at $248.20 million, up 63.18% YTD: What’s Next?

National CineMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: NCMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.09%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM that National CineMedia Announces New Long-Term Advertising Agreement with Regal Cinemas.

Reaffirms NCM as the Dominant Player in Cinema Advertising.

National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM”), the largest cinema advertising network in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a new long-term Network Affiliate Transaction Agreement (“Agreement”) with Regal Cinemas, Inc. (“Regal Cinemas”).

Over the last 12 months, NCMI stock dropped by -70.81%. The average equity rating for NCMI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.24 million, with 145.51 million shares outstanding and 73.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.85M shares, NCMI stock reached a trading volume of 9804906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for National CineMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National CineMedia Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

NCMI Stock Performance Analysis:

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.09. With this latest performance, NCMI shares gained by 30.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2708, while it was recorded at 0.3007 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4426 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National CineMedia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.05. National CineMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.52.

National CineMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

NCMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National CineMedia Inc. go to -6.33%.

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] Insider Position Details