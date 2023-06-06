Morgan Stanley lifts Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] loss -0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $51.40 price per share at the time. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Boston Scientific Announces Conversion Date of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced today that its Series A 5.50% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the preferred stock) will automatically convert into shares of the company’s common stock on June 1, 2023. As previously disclosed, holders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share of preferred stock, payable on June 1, 2023. Following the conversion of the preferred stock, there will be no outstanding shares of preferred stock, resulting in the retirement of the annualized approximately $55 million cash dividend payment on the preferred stock.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company previously completed the offering of the preferred stock in May 2020. The conversion rate for each share of preferred stock will be 2.3834 shares of common stock, resulting in an aggregate of approximately 24 million shares of common stock to be issued upon conversion. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation represents 1.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.44 billion with the latest information. BSX stock price has been found in the range of $51.235 to $52.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6499922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $58.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 61.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.60, while it was recorded at 51.34 for the last single week of trading, and 46.00 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 12.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]