Market cap of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] reaches 2.81B – now what?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.40 during the day while it closed the day at $13.79. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Cessation of Payment on $725 Million Non-Recourse CMBS Loan Secured By Two of Its San Francisco Hotels.

“This past week we made the very difficult, but necessary decision to stop debt service payments on our San Francisco CMBS loan,” commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park. “After much thought and consideration, we believe it is in the best interest for Park’s stockholders to materially reduce our current exposure to the San Francisco market. Now more than ever, we believe San Francisco’s path to recovery remains clouded and elongated by major challenges – both old and new: record high office vacancy; concerns over street conditions; lower return to office than peer cities; and a weaker than expected citywide convention calendar through 2027 that will negatively impact business and leisure demand and will likely significantly reduce compression in the city for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, the continued burden on our operating results and balance sheet is too significant to warrant continuing to subsidize and own these assets.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock has also gained 5.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PK stock has declined by -2.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.63% and gained 16.96% year-on date.

The market cap for PK stock reached $2.81 billion, with 220.00 million shares outstanding and 213.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 6681843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.58.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.80 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.80. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of $1,780,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Insider Ownership positions