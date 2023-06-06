Market cap of Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA] reaches 31.10M – now what?

Forza X1 Inc. [NASDAQ: FRZA] jumped around 1.67 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.92 at the close of the session, up 133.71%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Twin Vee Powercats Co. Reports a 51% Increase in Revenue for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE) (“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and distributor of recreational and commercial, off-shore power catamaran boats, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

We are pleased to report a 51% increase in net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to $8.9 million compared to $5.9 million in the same period in 2022, and net income of $181,000 for our gas powered boats reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $626,000 for the same period in 2022. The total net loss of $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is a direct reflection of Twin Vee’s majority ownership in Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRZA), the electric boat company in which we own a majority stake and Twin Vee’s requirement to file consolidated financial statements in accordance to GAAP accounting policy. Twin Vee, net of Forza X1, had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $12.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

Forza X1 Inc. stock is now 128.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRZA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.5399 and lowest of $2.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +175.47% above from all time high which was touched on 06/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 139.48K shares, FRZA reached a trading volume of 100198272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forza X1 Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

How has FRZA stock performed recently?

Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 137.40. With this latest performance, FRZA shares gained by 146.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.35 for Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2500, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7700 for the last 200 days.

Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.12.

Forza X1 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 47.10 and a Current Ratio set at 47.30.

Insider trade positions for Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA]