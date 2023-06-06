Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 89.25B – now what?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] closed the trading session at $70.74 on 06/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.63, while the highest price level was $71.42. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Virginia Community Health Centers and Aetna Better Health Virginia team-up to improve cancer outcomes in under-resourced communities.

Aetna Better Health of Virginia, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), and Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA) announced that Aetna provided a total of $7.3 million in value-based care incentive payments to 22 Federally Qualified Health Centers, also known as Community Health Centers, in Virginia. The funds aim to help health centers improve quality of care by enabling their population health management programs and increasing screenings for diabetes as well as breast, cervical and colon cancers.

“Harmful disparities exist in health outcomes among minorities, the poor and those who live in rural communities,” says Tracy Douglas, CEO of Virginia Community Healthcare Association. “Those disparities, often related to social determinants of health, lead to suffering and death in patients, despite many having received intervention from our health centers. When VCHA learned that Aetna shared our desire to address these challenges, we saw an opportunity to facilitate conversations with our membership. As a result, most of our member health centers secured funds to bolster their capabilities to drive quality outcomes.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.09 percent and weekly performance of 4.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 7930810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $98.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.01, while it was recorded at 68.96 for the last single week of trading, and 87.73 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.52%.

