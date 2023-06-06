Market cap of Chijet Motor Company Inc. [CJET] reaches 107.11M – now what?

Chijet Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ: CJET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 55.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.90%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM that Chijet Motor Company Listed on NASDAQ.

Chijet Management at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.11 million, with 18.16 million shares outstanding and 14.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 312.40K shares, CJET stock reached a trading volume of 28722415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chijet Motor Company Inc. [CJET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chijet Motor Company Inc. is set at 1.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.01.

CJET Stock Performance Analysis:

Chijet Motor Company Inc. [CJET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.90. With this latest performance, CJET shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72.

Insight into Chijet Motor Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CJET is now -1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chijet Motor Company Inc. [CJET] managed to generate an average of -$88,426 per employee.Chijet Motor Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.20 and a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

Chijet Motor Company Inc. [CJET] Insider Position Details