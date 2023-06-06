Market cap of Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] reaches 288.24M – now what?

Castle Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CSTL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -48.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -55.15%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Framework Incorporating DecisionDx®-SCC Test Results into Clinical Decision-Making for Patients with High-Risk Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Published in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology.

Treatment algorithm can assist clinicians in tailoring their care for patients with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) based on individual patient’s unique tumor biology, while adhering to guideline recommendations.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced the publication of a paper in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology highlighting a clinician-derived, real-world algorithm that provides a framework to incorporate DecisionDx®-SCC test results into clinical practice within National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guideline recommendations.1 This framework for stratifying patients with advanced cSCC includes a treatment algorithm that demonstrates how use of DecisionDx-SCC test results can assist clinicians in identifying personalized, risk-aligned treatment pathway improvements for patients with high-risk cSCC, based on the patient’s tumor biology, which may help improve their disease outcome.

Over the last 12 months, CSTL stock dropped by -43.86%. The one-year Castle Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.8. The average equity rating for CSTL stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $288.24 million, with 26.61 million shares outstanding and 25.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 165.80K shares, CSTL stock reached a trading volume of 8165095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTL shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Castle Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castle Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.39.

Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.15. With this latest performance, CSTL shares dropped by -47.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.92 for Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 20.90 for the last single week of trading, and 24.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.51 and a Gross Margin at +69.59. Castle Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.99.

Return on Total Capital for CSTL is now -21.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.33. Additionally, CSTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] managed to generate an average of -$123,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Castle Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

