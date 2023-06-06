Market Analysts see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] price plunged by -7.47 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Lexicon Announces Closing of Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement, Including Full Exercise of Options to Purchase Additional Shares.

Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $143.7 Million from Public Offering and Private Placement.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A sum of 5654660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $2.78 and dropped to a low of $2.46 until finishing in the latest session at $2.54.

The one-year LXRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.71. The average equity rating for LXRX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4753.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

LXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.13. With this latest performance, LXRX shares dropped by -17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -72489.21 and a Gross Margin at -207.19. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73341.01.

Return on Total Capital for LXRX is now -69.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.21. Additionally, LXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] managed to generate an average of -$755,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] Insider Position Details