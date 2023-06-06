Market Analysts see ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] gained 6.96% or 1.0 points to close at $15.37 with a heavy trading volume of 10192701 shares. The company report on June 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ELAHERE® Demonstrates 35% Reduction in the Risk of Disease Progression or Death Versus Chemotherapy in FRα-Positive Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Results from MIRASOL Also Show ELAHERE is the First Treatment to Demonstrate an Overall Survival Benefit in a Phase 3 Trial in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Compared to Chemotherapy.

Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Progression Free Survival and Overall Survival Observed with ELAHERE Regardless of Prior Bevacizumab Status.

It opened the trading session at $14.81, the shares rose to $15.585 and dropped to $14.805, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMGN points out that the company has recorded 191.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -395.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, IMGN reached to a volume of 10192701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $14.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for IMGN stock

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 330.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.36 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 14.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]