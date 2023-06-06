Market Analysts see EQT Corporation [EQT] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $36.04 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that EQT Commences Tender Offer for 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (“EQT”) today announced that it has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $250.0 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).

The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Tender Offer:.

EQT Corporation represents 361.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.52 billion with the latest information. EQT stock price has been found in the range of $35.775 to $36.9201.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 5772171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $44.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.41, while it was recorded at 35.51 for the last single week of trading, and 37.18 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 29.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQT Corporation [EQT]