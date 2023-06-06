Market Analysts see Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] traded at a low on 06/05/23, posting a -2.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.17. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 – Delivers strong results, with revenue of $376.8 million and gross margin of 26.9%.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4893408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Array Technologies Inc. stands at 6.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.52%.

The market cap for ARRY stock reached $3.36 billion, with 150.61 million shares outstanding and 148.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 4893408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

How has ARRY stock performed recently?

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 30.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.09, while it was recorded at 22.94 for the last single week of trading, and 20.04 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +7.82. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to 44.50%.

Insider trade positions for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]