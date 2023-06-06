Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell -29.90% so far this year. What now?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] loss -4.23% on the last trading session, reaching $1.36 price per share at the time. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lufax Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Lufax Holding Ltd represents 2.28 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.05 billion with the latest information. LU stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.85M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 7483649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99.

Trading performance analysis for LU stock

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -15.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7402, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2915 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 10.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]