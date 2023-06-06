Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Is Currently -2.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] closed the trading session at $2.20 on 06/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.19, while the highest price level was $2.22.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.00 percent and weekly performance of -1.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.81M shares, LYG reached to a volume of 6787215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

LYG stock trade performance evaluation

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.09.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.28. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] managed to generate an average of $84,594 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: Insider Ownership positions