Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, down -3.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] price surged by 2.98 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Grab Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 2023 Revenue grew 130% year-over-year to $525 million1.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Q1 2023 Loss for the period improved by 43% year-over-year to $250 million.

A sum of 10548862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.67M shares. Grab Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $3.13 and dropped to a low of $3.01 until finishing in the latest session at $3.11.

The one-year GRAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.3. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details