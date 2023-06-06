GitLab Inc. [GTLB] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $30

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] jumped around 1.67 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.40 at the close of the session, up 4.95%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GitLab Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Quarterly revenue of $126.9 million, up 45% year-over-year.

GitLab Inc. stock is now -22.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GTLB Stock saw the intraday high of $35.68 and lowest of $33.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.96, which means current price is +34.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, GTLB reached a trading volume of 6918788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GitLab Inc. [GTLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75.

How has GTLB stock performed recently?

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, GTLB shares gained by 32.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.43, while it was recorded at 35.56 for the last single week of trading, and 43.71 for the last 200 days.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GitLab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.96 and a Gross Margin at +87.75. GitLab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.13.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 38.10%.

Insider trade positions for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]