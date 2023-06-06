Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] Revenue clocked in at $2.87 billion, down -1.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.89%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM that Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Over the last 12 months, GCI stock dropped by -49.75%. The one-year Gannett Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.98. The average equity rating for GCI stock is currently 4.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $290.04 million, with 137.93 million shares outstanding and 134.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 924.31K shares, GCI stock reached a trading volume of 8468851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

GCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.89. With this latest performance, GCI shares gained by 21.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gannett Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.65.

Return on Total Capital for GCI is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 482.10. Additionally, GCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 446.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] managed to generate an average of -$5,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] Insider Position Details