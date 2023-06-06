For Sono Group N.V. [SEV], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Sono Group N.V. [NASDAQ: SEV] closed the trading session at $0.31 on 06/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1801, while the highest price level was $0.52. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:16 AM that Applications for self-administration proceedings with respect to Sono Group N.V. and Sono Motors GmbH under the German Insolvency Act.

At the end of February 2023, we announced our decision to restructure our business model to focus exclusively on retrofitting and integrating solar technology into third-party vehicles going forward. At the same time, we discontinued our Sion passenger car program with immediate effect and terminated approximately 250 employees. A repayment plan was developed to handle customer claims arising from the Sion reservations. We continued to face challenges to obtain external financing and to date have not been successful in selling our Sion passenger car project and related assets. After other financing options failed to materialize, our management ultimately concluded that Sono Motors GmbH is over-indebted and faces impending illiquidity (drohende Zahlungsunfähigkeit), with Sono Group N.V., in turn, becoming over-indebted and also facing impending illiquidity. As a consequence, management decided to apply for the opening of self-administration proceedings with respect to Sono Group N.V. and Sono Motors GmbH with the goal of sustainably restructuring our business.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.03 percent and weekly performance of 69.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, SEV reached to a volume of 176475355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sono Group N.V. [SEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEV shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sono Group N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sono Group N.V. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 252.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

SEV stock trade performance evaluation

Sono Group N.V. [SEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.44. With this latest performance, SEV shares gained by 13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Sono Group N.V. [SEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2568, while it was recorded at 0.1979 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1754 for the last 200 days.

Sono Group N.V. [SEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sono Group N.V. [SEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -356250.00 and a Gross Margin at -3850.00. Sono Group N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399706.25.

Return on Total Capital for SEV is now -117.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -170.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sono Group N.V. [SEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.18. Additionally, SEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sono Group N.V. [SEV] managed to generate an average of -$327,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Sono Group N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sono Group N.V. [SEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sono Group N.V. go to 0.23%.

Sono Group N.V. [SEV]: Insider Ownership positions