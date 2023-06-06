For Desktop Metal Inc. [DM], Analyst sees a rise to $1.75. What next?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] closed the trading session at $2.08 on 06/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.9608, while the highest price level was $2.08. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM that Stratasys Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from 3D Systems.

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that it has received an unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal from 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) (“3D Systems”) to acquire Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.2507 newly issued shares of common stock of 3D Systems per ordinary share of Stratasys.

As announced on May 25, 2023, Stratasys entered into a merger agreement with Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) (“Desktop Metal”) under which Stratasys and Desktop Metal will combine in an all-stock transaction. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Stratasys’ shareholders and Desktop Metal’s stockholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.94 percent and weekly performance of 18.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, DM reached to a volume of 6626419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

DM stock trade performance evaluation

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.86. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Insider Ownership positions