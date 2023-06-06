For Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] price plunged by -9.05 percent to reach at -$5.84. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coinbase to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, and CRE Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, and CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

A sum of 26333774 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.85M shares. Coinbase Global Inc. shares reached a high of $64.4431 and dropped to a low of $55.81 until finishing in the latest session at $58.71.

The one-year COIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.47. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $70.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.72.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.56, while it was recorded at 62.04 for the last single week of trading, and 59.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details