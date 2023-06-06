For Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], Analyst sees a rise to $62. What next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.38%. The company report on June 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Four-Year Outcomes from Phase 3 CheckMate -9LA Trial Show Durable, Long-Term Survival with Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) with Two Cycles of Chemotherapy for Patients with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Patients treated with dual immunotherapy-based combination demonstrate sustained clinical benefits after four years vs. chemotherapy alone, with magnitude of benefit more pronounced amongst patient subgroups with high unmet needs.

Late-breaking data to be presented during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Over the last 12 months, BMY stock dropped by -12.11%. The one-year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.21. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $136.54 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, BMY stock reached a trading volume of 6913429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $79.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.97, while it was recorded at 64.89 for the last single week of trading, and 71.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 3.75%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details