Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] is -13.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ: EVAX] traded at a high on 06/05/23, posting a 3.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.53. The company report on June 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Evaxion’s AI technology identifies cancer vaccine targets associated with longer progression-free survival of melanoma patients in the EVX-01 Phase 1 clinical trial.

The clinical trial of the personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 met its primary endpoints of safety and tolerability.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Positive clinical responses were reported in 8 out of 12 EVX-01 treated patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9629272 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Evaxion Biotech A/S stands at 14.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.49%.

The market cap for EVAX stock reached $40.73 million, with 23.64 million shares outstanding and 18.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 94.18K shares, EVAX reached a trading volume of 9629272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVAX shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evaxion Biotech A/S is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has EVAX stock performed recently?

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, EVAX shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4001, while it was recorded at 1.5160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8701 for the last 200 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.55.

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]