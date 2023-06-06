Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] is 9.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] closed the trading session at $0.21 on 06/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.20, while the highest price level was $0.29. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 15, 2023, as amended. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company’s investor relations website at http://en.hbctxed.com/index.php/index-show-tid-63.html.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at ir@dunxin.us. .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.71 percent and weekly performance of 14.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, DXF reached to a volume of 13301203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02.

DXF stock trade performance evaluation

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, DXF shares dropped by -18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1747, while it was recorded at 0.1871 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2330 for the last 200 days.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.38 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: Insider Ownership positions