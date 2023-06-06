Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Revenue clocked in at $102.30 billion, up 13.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] loss -3.79% or -1.79 points to close at $45.48 with a heavy trading volume of 6355064 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Dell Technologies Delivers First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

News summary.

It opened the trading session at $47.26, the shares rose to $46.6409 and dropped to $45.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DELL points out that the company has recorded 1.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 6355064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $51.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 137.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.73, while it was recorded at 46.07 for the last single week of trading, and 40.83 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]