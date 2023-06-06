Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] is -95.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CYXT] slipped around -0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.09 at the close of the session, down -45.95%. The company report on June 4, 2023 at 8:32 PM that Cyxtera Takes Next Step to Implement Restructuring Support Agreement.

Initiates Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Process with Substantial Support from Lenders to Facilitate Comprehensive Balance Sheet Restructuring as the Company Executes Growth Strategy.

Obtains Commitment for $200 Million in New Financing to Support Ongoing Operations and Continue Meeting Customer Demand for Global Data Center Platform.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock is now -95.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYXT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1384 and lowest of $0.0812 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.42, which means current price is +5.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, CYXT reached a trading volume of 26736629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYXT shares is $1.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has CYXT stock performed recently?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.37. With this latest performance, CYXT shares dropped by -50.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.52 for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2898, while it was recorded at 0.1494 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3469 for the last 200 days.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +13.54. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.60.

Return on Total Capital for CYXT is now -1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 607.86. Additionally, CYXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 573.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] managed to generate an average of -$470,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]