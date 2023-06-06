Coty Inc. [COTY] moved down -1.99: Why It’s Important

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] closed the trading session at $11.32 on 06/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.31, while the highest price level was $11.595. The company report on May 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Coty Introduces Orveda Serum and Infiniment Coty Paris Fragrance as the Company Charts a New Course at Gala Event in Cannes.

Coty unveils new OmniPotent Concentrate serum under ultra-premium skincare brand Orveda.

Coty outlines plans for Infiniment Coty Paris, the future of niche fragrance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.24 percent and weekly performance of 2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 5518376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 11.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 22.40%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions