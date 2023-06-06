Confluent Inc. [CFLT] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $35

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.485 during the day while it closed the day at $35.44. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Confluent to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that it will host Investor Day 2023 in New York City on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Management will provide an update on Confluent’s vision and strategy, products, go to market, and financials.

Confluent Inc. stock has also gained 23.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFLT stock has inclined by 37.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 56.05% and gained 59.35% year-on date.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $9.84 billion, with 291.87 million shares outstanding and 151.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 5285118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $29.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

CFLT stock trade performance evaluation

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.44. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 52.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.50 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.76, while it was recorded at 33.00 for the last single week of trading, and 24.06 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Insider Ownership positions