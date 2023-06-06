Citigroup slashes price target on Blackstone Inc. [BX] – find out why.

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] price plunged by -3.91 percent to reach at -$3.48. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Acquire JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. for $800 Million.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We identified the JW Marriott Hill Country as an ideal acquisition target quite some time ago. Located in an attractive and growing market with no emerging competitive supply, this beautiful resort is a natural complement to our existing Gaylord Hotels portfolio and offers significant opportunities to serve the group and leisure sides of our business. The acquisition price represents a Trailing Twelve Months (through March 31, 2023) Adjusted EBITDAre multiple of approximately 12.6x.¹”.

A sum of 6544051 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.15M shares. Blackstone Inc. shares reached a high of $86.69 and dropped to a low of $83.43 until finishing in the latest session at $85.52.

The one-year BX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.28. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $100.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.93, while it was recorded at 86.74 for the last single week of trading, and 87.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

BX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 11.37%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] Insider Position Details