BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] moved down -10.00: Why It’s Important

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: BVXV] slipped around -0.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.53 at the close of the session, down -10.00%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BiondVax signs exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization of a novel anti-IL-17 antibody for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including psoriasis.

Broad-based collaboration with Max Planck and University Medical Center Gottingen yields attractive anti-IL-17 VHH antibodies (NanoAbs); includes exclusive worldwide license for all potential indications, beginning with psoriasis.

BiondVax to lead development and commercialization of NanoAbs with potential to neutralize IL-17A, IL-17F and IL-17A/F isoforms with high potency; ex vivo proof-of-concept expected this year, in vivo early next year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is now -48.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BVXV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.27 and lowest of $1.5143 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.60, which means current price is +1.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.28K shares, BVXV reached a trading volume of 7857740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.93. With this latest performance, BVXV shares dropped by -20.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVXV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.15 for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8962, while it was recorded at 1.7120 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1368 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for BVXV is now -46.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -838.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.88. Additionally, BVXV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] managed to generate an average of -$825,108 per employee.BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

