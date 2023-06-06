Bernstein lifts Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.846 during the day while it closed the day at $0.78. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 19, 2023:.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock has also loss -10.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGC stock has declined by -64.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.08% and lost -66.10% year-on date.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $407.95 million, with 521.00 million shares outstanding and 334.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 6166561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.75. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -37.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.84 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3040, while it was recorded at 0.8257 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5025 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$95,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.19%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions