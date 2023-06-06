ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Stock trading around $7.94 per share: What’s Next?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] loss -1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $7.94 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ASE VIPack™ FOCoS-Bridge integrates multiple ASICs and silicon bridges to accelerate AI innovation.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), today announced its latest Fan-Out-Chip-on-Substrate-Bridge (FOCoS-Bridge) technology breakthrough, achieved through qualifying a large 70mm x 78mm package that incorporates two ASICs and eight High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) devices connected through eight silicon bridges. This large package features two identical 47mm x 31mm FOCoS-Bridge fan-out structures integrated side-by-side, with each comprising an ASIC with four HBMs and four silicon bridges, effectively integrating nine components in each 47mm x 31mm fan-out package, which is almost 2X the silicon reticle size. Positioned under the ASE VIPack™ platform, this FOCoS-Bridge technology is designed to be highly scalable, enabling seamless integration into complex chip architectures while delivering high density die-to-die (D2D) connections, high input/output (I/O) counts, and high-speed signal transmission for evolving Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Compute (HPC) requirements.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FOCoS-Bridge technology addresses the increasing demand for higher bandwidth and faster data transfer rates in AI and HPC applications. It leverages the advantages of highly integrated fan-out structures to overcome the limitations of traditional electrical interconnects, and enables high-speed, low-latency, and energy-efficient data communication between processors, accelerators, and memory modules. FOCoS-Bridge establishes the foundation for embedding passives and active chips in the fan-out package and provides options of decoupling capacitor integration for power delivery optimization and active dies for interconnection between to certain functions, such as memory, I/O, and more.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. represents 2.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.72 billion with the latest information. ASX stock price has been found in the range of $7.905 to $7.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 4927253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $7.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ASX stock

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 13.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.58 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 7.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.52. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASX is now 16.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.09. Additionally, ASX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to -3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]