Ascendiant Capital Markets lifts GameStop Corp. [GME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] loss -1.34% or -0.33 points to close at $24.31 with a heavy trading volume of 4949878 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Telos Announces Strategic Collaboration with GameStop to Expand Web3 Gaming.

New Collaboration Set to Onboard Mainstream Gamers into Web3 Games.

The Telos Foundation (“Telos”) today announced a strategic collaboration with GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop”) that will allow the Telos blockchain to access mainstream gaming distribution via GameStop’s upcoming Web3 game launcher, GameStop Playr.

It opened the trading session at $24.53, the shares rose to $25.84 and dropped to $24.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GME points out that the company has recorded -8.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -57.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, GME reached to a volume of 4949878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 138.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GME stock

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 25.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.58 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.83, while it was recorded at 24.33 for the last single week of trading, and 23.12 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.13. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.00.

GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at GameStop Corp. [GME]