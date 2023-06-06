APA Corporation [APA] is -29.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] traded at a low on 06/05/23, posting a -1.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.07. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 1:37 PM that EnerCom Announces Liberty Energy and Strive Asset Management as Keynote Speakers at EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference, to be held August 13-16, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5626096 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of APA Corporation stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.45%.

The market cap for APA stock reached $9.71 billion, with 311.00 million shares outstanding and 308.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 5626096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about APA Corporation [APA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $47.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has APA stock performed recently?

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.43, while it was recorded at 32.56 for the last single week of trading, and 40.20 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for APA Corporation [APA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to -2.00%.

Insider trade positions for APA Corporation [APA]