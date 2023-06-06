Amcor plc [AMCR] Revenue clocked in at $14.93 billion, down -16.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] price surged by 0.30 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Amcor announces intent to acquire Moda Systems.

Will provide Amcor with fully integrated, production-ready fresh protein packaging solution.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Moda Systems, a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art, automated protein packaging machines.

A sum of 15289182 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.99M shares. Amcor plc shares reached a high of $10.17 and dropped to a low of $9.53 until finishing in the latest session at $10.00.

The one-year AMCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.76. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $10.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 1.34%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details