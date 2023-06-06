AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] is 12.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] loss -0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $1.58 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM that For the First Time in Four Years, AMC Theatres® Summer Movie Camp Returns With Tickets as Low As $3.

AMC is bringing back its popular Summer Movie Camp program beginning May 27.

Moviegoers can experience 14 different popular family titles throughout the summer months, with dedicated showtimes on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. represents 974.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.35 billion with the latest information. APE stock price has been found in the range of $1.56 to $1.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.01M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 6089114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for APE stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, APE shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5518, while it was recorded at 1.5940 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for APE is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, APE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]