Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] fell -55.39% so far this year. What now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] loss -2.92% or -1.97 points to close at $65.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4950700 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Advance Auto Parts Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 Net Sales Increased 1.3% to $3.4 Billion; Comparable Store Sales Decreased 0.4%.

Operating Income of $90.0 Million; Operating Income Margin of 2.6%.

It opened the trading session at $67.50, the shares rose to $68.35 and dropped to $65.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAP points out that the company has recorded -56.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, AAP reached to a volume of 4950700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $82.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

Trading performance analysis for AAP stock

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.52. With this latest performance, AAP shares dropped by -45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.25 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.19, while it was recorded at 77.25 for the last single week of trading, and 147.16 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.76 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.50.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.82. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 2.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]