Yunji Inc. [YJ] Is Currently 50.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yunji Inc. [NASDAQ: YJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 60.00%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Yunji Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023[1].

Over the last 12 months, YJ stock dropped by -69.81%. The average equity rating for YJ stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.80 million, with 202.85 million shares outstanding and 95.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 109.14K shares, YJ stock reached a trading volume of 83164748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yunji Inc. [YJ]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yunji Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunji Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for YJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

YJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Yunji Inc. [YJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.00. With this latest performance, YJ shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Yunji Inc. [YJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3171, while it was recorded at 0.2282 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6117 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yunji Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yunji Inc. [YJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Yunji Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.40.

Yunji Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Yunji Inc. [YJ] Insider Position Details