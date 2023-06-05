Wolfe Research lifts Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] surged by $7.93 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $182.95 during the day while it closed the day at $175.21. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Steve B. Burke Joins Snowflake Board of Directors.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the appointment of Steve B. Burke to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. John McMahon will step down from the Snowflake board after the company’s annual meeting on July 5. Snowflake thanks Mr. McMahon for his 10 years of service on the Board.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“We’re delighted to have Steve join Snowflake’s Board of Directors,” said Frank Slootman, Snowflake Chairman and CEO. “Steve’s highly respected leadership tenure in the media industry combined with his credentials as an accomplished executive will bring valuable perspective to the Snowflake Board.”.

Snowflake Inc. stock has also gained 18.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNOW stock has inclined by 23.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.61% and gained 22.06% year-on date.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $54.52 billion, with 321.96 million shares outstanding and 292.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 9743612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $182.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 9.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 156.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.46. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 21.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.76, while it was recorded at 163.30 for the last single week of trading, and 155.30 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Insider Ownership positions