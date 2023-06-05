why XPeng Inc. [XPEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.28

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] jumped around 0.42 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.44 at the close of the session, up 5.24%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM that XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for May 2023.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for May 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In May 2023, XPENG delivered 7,506 Smart EVs. The delivery volume of the P7i has experienced a substantial increase compared to the previous month. The Company will further accelerate deliveries of the P7i in June, with the goal of rapidly bringing customers this popular new model that features outstanding style and design aesthetics and distinguishing smart features.

XPeng Inc. stock is now -15.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPEV Stock saw the intraday high of $8.75 and lowest of $8.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.35, which means current price is +12.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.52M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 17855216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.74%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]