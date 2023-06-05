why SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.27

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] gained 3.08% on the last trading session, reaching $7.03 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM that SoFi Schedules 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced plans to host its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2023 Annual Meeting”) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 7:00 a.m., Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held virtually.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SoFi Technologies Inc. represents 929.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.42 billion with the latest information. SOFI stock price has been found in the range of $6.71 to $7.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.83M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 63197984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.93. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 44.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.74 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]