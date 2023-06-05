why Paramount Global [PARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.88

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.40 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM that Paramount VetNet Hosts Coffee With Vets.

Earlier this year, members of the Paramount Veterans Network hosted their signature Coffee with Vets joined by the Total Rewards team, at the Paramount Global offices at 1515 Broadway. During the event, the two teams led a letter-writing initiative to send letters to the Harlem Hellfighters 369th Sustainment Brigade out of New York who are currently deployed in Kuwait. This letter-writing initiative was created with Veterans in Media & Entertainment and several media and entertainment organizations in 2021. To date, Paramount VetNet has organized several letter-writing events where thousands of letters were written to soldiers who are deployed.

Paramount VetNet has built a special relationship with the 369th Sustainment Brigade and has had the pleasure of spreading the word about the historic Harlem Hellfighters and the current mission of the 369th Brigade at home and abroad. To further increase awareness of this extraordinary unit, VetNet held a raffle to win the book, The Harlem Hellfighters written by Max Brooks and illustrated by Caanan White. This letter-writing initiative helps give support to our troops around the world, but also allows VetNet to meet and connect with the wonderful people that walk through the doors at 1515, each day. Mail in the military is sacred, and the support from friends, family, and community members is always greatly appreciated. Paramount showed up for the gallant 369th Sustainment Brigade by writing hundreds of letters!.

Paramount Global stock is now -8.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PARA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.895 and lowest of $15.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.56, which means current price is +11.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 12411179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $18.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -32.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 15.35 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 3.97%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]