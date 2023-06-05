Wedbush lifts Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pure Storage Helps MediaZen Master Demands of Unstructured Data and Accelerate AI Innovation.

Pure Storage’s unified fast file and object storage platform, FlashBlade, helps MediaZen cut time to market by 96%, open opportunities to the global market.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced that MediaZen, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice recognition provider in South Korea, is leveraging FlashBlade®, its unified fast file and object storage platform, to accelerate time to market for new AI services and enhance R&D capabilities that propel AI innovation and competitiveness.

A sum of 11457006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.59M shares. Pure Storage Inc. shares reached a high of $34.6401 and dropped to a low of $32.71 until finishing in the latest session at $34.25.

The one-year PSTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.98. The average equity rating for PSTG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $37.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15.

PSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.29. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 53.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.67 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.85, while it was recorded at 30.86 for the last single week of trading, and 27.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pure Storage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.76. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PSTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 30.24%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Insider Position Details