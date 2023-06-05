Wall Street Analyst Upgrade V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price surged by 6.46 percent to reach at $1.1. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that VF Corporation Reports In-Line Fourth Quarter Revenue and Earnings, Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share, and Issues Fiscal 2024 Outlook.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter (Q4’FY23) and fiscal year ended April 1, 2023 (FY23) in line with guidance.

A sum of 10183661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.04M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $18.17 and dropped to a low of $17.41 until finishing in the latest session at $18.12.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.94. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $24.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.17, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 28.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.15 and a Gross Margin at +52.50. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 1.62%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details