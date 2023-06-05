Wall Street Analyst Initiated UiPath Inc. [PATH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a high on 06/02/23, posting a 1.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.24. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM that UiPath to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:.

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferenceDate: Tuesday, June 6, 2023Time: 3:10 pm ETLocation: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20138255 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 8.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.60%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $10.05 billion, with 553.83 million shares outstanding and 419.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 20138255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.71. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 44.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.56, while it was recorded at 17.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.33 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +82.86. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Total Capital for PATH is now -16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UiPath Inc. [PATH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.94. Additionally, PATH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.70%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]