Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Nokia Oyj [NOK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.53%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 02.06.2023.

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release2 June 2023 at 21:00 EEST.

Over the last 12 months, NOK stock dropped by -18.31%. The one-year Nokia Oyj stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.52. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.00 billion, with 5.57 billion shares outstanding and 5.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.06M shares, NOK stock reached a trading volume of 12151783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Oyj [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 431.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Oyj [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.51 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Oyj Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Oyj [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +41.71. Nokia Oyj’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.86.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Oyj [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.87. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

NOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 6.72%.

Nokia Oyj [NOK] Insider Position Details