UBS lifts Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] closed the trading session at $10.89 on 06/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.63, while the highest price level was $10.95. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 MORGAN STANLEY US FINANCIALS, PAYMENTS, & CRE CONFERENCE.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2023 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 8:00 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss Huntington’s business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast InformationInterested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington’s website (www.ir.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.77 percent and weekly performance of 4.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.72M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 13300476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $12.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.73.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 10.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.35 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

