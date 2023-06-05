Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock Upgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $48

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $39.73 on 06/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.00, while the highest price level was $39.89. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 10:37 AM that Uber and Party City Partner to Deliver Celebration Supplies on Demand.

Hundreds of Party City stores are now available to shop on demand through the Uber Eats platform.

Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Party City, the global celebrations leader, announced a partnership to bring party supplies and much more to customers nationwide. Party City is the first celebrations retailer to be available on Uber Eats.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.66 percent and weekly performance of 4.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.58M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 21191607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $48.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 78.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.39, while it was recorded at 38.43 for the last single week of trading, and 30.70 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions