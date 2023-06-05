Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Stock trading around $32.08 per share: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] price surged by 3.62 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM that Truist to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12, 2023, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

A sum of 14174273 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.49M shares. Truist Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $32.51 and dropped to a low of $31.18 until finishing in the latest session at $32.08.

The one-year TFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.6. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $40.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.20, while it was recorded at 31.06 for the last single week of trading, and 41.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

TFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details