The Gap Inc. [GPS] is -22.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] gained 7.67% on the last trading session, reaching $8.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Gap Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), a portfolio of purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, and the largest specialty apparel company in the U.S., today reported financial results for its first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

“We continue to take the necessary actions to drive critical change at Gap Inc., ultimately getting us back on a path toward delivering consistent results long-term,” said Bob Martin, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Gap Inc. “While the macro and consumer environment remain uncertain, Q1 underscores our ability to deliver improvements to the business including share gains at Old Navy and Gap Brand, adjusted operating margin expansion, reduction in inventory, and strength in our balance sheet. The need for lasting change is permeating the organization and I want to express my gratitude to our employees for embracing a new operating model and organizational structure, a renewed focus on our customer, and for their continued belief in our incredible brands.”.

The Gap Inc. represents 367.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.97 billion with the latest information. GPS stock price has been found in the range of $8.201 to $8.7199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 12582531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $10.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for GPS stock

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.25. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.88, while it was recorded at 8.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.05. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.59. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$2,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -3.21%.

